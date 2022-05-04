Wings Over Solano Open House Airshow promo recorded at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 5, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 18:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68910
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108904652.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings Over Solano Open House Airshow promo, by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
