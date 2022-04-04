Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource – Tax Tips From a MilTax Expert

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Clear up questions surrounding 2022 taxes. Bruce Moody, public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy, combats confusion with the help of MilTax expert Susan Mitchell. Topics include rate changes, retirement changes, student loan relief, moving expenses and more.

    Get started with MilTax at www.MilitaryOneSource.mil/MilTax.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 16:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68906
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108904250.mp3
    Length: 00:25:38
    Track # TB
    Year 2022
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource – Tax Tips From a MilTax Expert, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    taxes
    tax
    military
    military onesource
    MilTax

