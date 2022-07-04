In this episode, Matt joins SSgt James Muncy and Mr. Robyn Torrence to highlight Travis AFB Fire Department. They discuss details about the Department, talk about services offered, highlight the local community, and much more.
This work, The FireDawg Podcast - Department Highlight: Episode 4 - Travis AFB, by SMSgt Christopher Bauchle, MSgt Benjamin Perry and MSgt Matthew Wilson, identified by DVIDS
