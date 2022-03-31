Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shogo Radio Scoped 2022-03-31

    JAPAN

    03.31.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Chevelle Gauntlett and Airman Alexander OConnor

    AFN Tokyo

    A scoped show from Shogo Radio, hosted by A1C Chevelle Gauntlett and A1C Alexander O'Connor

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 03:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68886
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108899840.mp3
    Length: 00:10:01
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shogo Radio Scoped 2022-03-31, by A1C Chevelle Gauntlett and Amn Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    radio
    afn
    tokyo
    pacific
    shogo

