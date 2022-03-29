Beneath the Wing – Episode 28

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Rebecca Fleming, 133rd Operations Group, in St. Paul, Minn., March 29, 2022. Fleming talks about what it is like being a navigator and why the wing is special to her.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)