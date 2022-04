Marine Minute: DOD Safe Helpline

I’M LANCE CPL. DYLON GRASSO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



DURING THE MONTH OF APRIL, THE MARINE CORPS PROMOTES AND OBSERVES SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS AND PREVENTION MONTH. AS MARINES, WE ALL SHARE A RESPONSIBILITY TO HELP PREVENT SEXUAL ASSAULT AND TAKE STEPS TO CREATE A SAFE AND SUPPORTIVE ENVIRONMENT.



SEXUAL-ASSAULT-PREVENTION-AND-RESPONSE, OR SAPR, VICTIM ADVOCATES AND SEXUAL ASSAULT RESPONSE COORDINATORS, ALSO KNOWN AS SARCS, ARE DEDICATED TO HELPING MARINES WHO HAVE EXPERIENCED A SEXUAL ASSAULT. MARINES CAN SEEK SUPPORT THROUGH THEIR VICTIM ADVOCATE, THEIR SARC, OR THROUGH A CONFIDENTIAL PHONE CALL TO THE D-O-D SAFE HELPLINE.



ULTIMATELY, RAISING AWARENESS ABOUT SEXUAL ASSAULT AND PROMOTING PREVENTION EFFORTS ARE JUST THE START. WE MUST ALL STRIVE TO CREATE HEALTHY COMMAND CLIMATES, SUPPORT SURVIVORS, AND END SEXUAL ASSAULT IN THE MARINE CORPS.



YOU CAN VISIT YOUR UNIT OR INSTALLATION’S SAPR WEBPAGE TO FIND OTHER SAPR INFO AND RESOURCES.



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL.