The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 39 - CFM Update #2 - CMSgt Phillip Winkelmann

In episode 39, Matt and Ben talk with our newest Career Field Manager, CMSgt Phillip Winkelmann, about career field updates on deployments, mental health initiatives, and much more.



Check out www.FireDawg.us for more episodes, reviews, and content like this.