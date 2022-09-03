The Debrief: Altus AFB Command Team Podcast - Ep. 2 "A View From an Airman"

On this episode, Col Baker and Chief Flores chat with the 2021 Altus AFB Airman of the Year winner Senior Airman Scottie Shoemaker about the award, his journey and what motivates him.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 12:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68824
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108886641.mp3
|Length:
|00:50:33
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|35
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
