Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Debrief: Altus AFB Command Team Podcast - Ep. 2 "A View From an Airman"

    The Debrief: Altus AFB Command Team Podcast - Ep. 2 "A View From an Airman"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode, Col Baker and Chief Flores chat with the 2021 Altus AFB Airman of the Year winner Senior Airman Scottie Shoemaker about the award, his journey and what motivates him.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 12:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68824
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108886641.mp3
    Length: 00:50:33
    Year 2022
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 
    Web Views: 35
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Debrief: Altus AFB Command Team Podcast - Ep. 2 "A View From an Airman", by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    motivation
    altus
    debrief
    pocast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT