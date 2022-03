USO Superhero Storytime

AFN Spangdahlem 30 second radio spot for the USO's superhero story time.



SWING IN, FLY OR TELEPORT WITH YOUR FAMILY TO THE USO ON APRIL 28TH AT 4 PM FOR NATIONAL SUPERHERO DAY STORYTIME. FUEL UP WITH A SNACK AND ENJOY A COMIC BOOK READING WHILE CRAFTING YOUR OWN SUPERHERO TO TAKE BACK TO YOUR SECRET SANCTUM. NO REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. FOR ANY QUESTIONS OR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT THE USO AT 452-6380 OR CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE USO SPANGDAHLEM. THE USO IS A NOT-FOR-PROFIT ORGANIZATION AND NOT A PART OF THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE.