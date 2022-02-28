Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mustang Classic Radio Spot

    Mustang Classic Radio Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, 29, SOUTH KOREA

    02.28.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Osan Enlisted Club hosts the Mustang Classic on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 9, 2022. The goal of the Mustang Classic is to promote a healthy lifestyle, while combating body dysmorphia in military members. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 23:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68818
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108885210.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 29, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustang Classic Radio Spot, by A1C Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Physique
    Mustang Classic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT