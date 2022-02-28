The Osan Enlisted Club hosts the Mustang Classic on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 9, 2022. The goal of the Mustang Classic is to promote a healthy lifestyle, while combating body dysmorphia in military members. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)
This work, Mustang Classic Radio Spot, by A1C Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
