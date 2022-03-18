Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers discuss finances with BOSS

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.18.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd 

    AFN Tokyo

    The BOSS program at Camp Zama, Japan is scheduled to host a personal finance information class, April 26, 2022. The class will be held in building 267 and will discuss the importance of credit.

    

    

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 22:46
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Soldiers discuss finances with BOSS, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

