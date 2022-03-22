On this episode, Col Baker and Chief Flores chat with Altus AFB's 2021 Airman of the Year, Senior Airman Scottie Shoemaker, about winning the award, his journey and his motivation.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 16:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68794
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108882212.mp3
|Length:
|12:00:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, The Debrief: Altus AFB Command Team Podcast - Ep. 2 "SrA Scottie Shoemaker", by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT