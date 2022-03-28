The Contracting Experience - Episode 35: Digital Engineering via the Leadership Log Podcast

In this episode, we feature another great Air Force Materiel Command podcast. It is Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s podcast, The AFLCMC Leadership Log. The podcast has over 75 episodes and covers a variety of topics like, what’s happening at the Rapid Sustainment Office, Civilian Developmental Education, cyber resiliency and perspectives from Air Force Leadership.
In this episode, we feature the Leadership Log’s episode #40 on Digital Engineering. It is important for acquisition professional to understand what digital engineering is and how the Air Force can use it. This episode does a great job of breaking it down in an easy and understandable way.
When you’re done listening, go check out the AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast on your favorite podcasting app or at the DVIDs link in the show notes.
Acronyms:
AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command
AFLCMC – Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/search?q=aflcmc+leadership+log+podcast&view=grid
