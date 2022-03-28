Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 5

In Today’s Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 5, we are joined here at Fort Sill, OK by a special guest, Chief Warrant Officer 5, Lakeasha D. Babers, 32nd AAMDC, AMD, LNO, USARCENT, Shaw AFB, S.C.



CW5 Babers provides some experiences she's had as the first African American CW5 Air Defender and some key things to learn from Women's History Month.



Join us and listen to our conversation about ADA! First to Fire!



Hosted by ADA Commandant's Office PAO Amber M. Osei