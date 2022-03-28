Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks talks to Slate Money Podcast with Emily Peck
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 17:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68790
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108881912.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:48
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Slate Money Podcast, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT