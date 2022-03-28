Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Slate Money Podcast

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Slate Money Podcast

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Audio by Adam Reese 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs       

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks talks to Slate Money Podcast with Emily Peck

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 17:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68790
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108881912.mp3
    Length: 00:10:48
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Slate Money Podcast, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    Kathleen Hicks

