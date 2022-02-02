In Today’s Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 4, we interview Brig. Gen. Richard A. Harrison, Air Defense Artillery Commandant, Fort Sill, Okla.
Brig. Gen. Harrison provides some experiences he's had as the first African American ADA Commandant and some key things to learn from Black History Month.
Join us and listen to our conversation about ADA! First to Fire!
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 15:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68786
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108881824.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:42
|Artist
|U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School
|Composer
|Amber M. Osei
|Conductor
|Amber M. Osei
|Album
|Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 4
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 4, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT