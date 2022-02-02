Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 4

In Today’s Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 4, we interview Brig. Gen. Richard A. Harrison, Air Defense Artillery Commandant, Fort Sill, Okla.



Brig. Gen. Harrison provides some experiences he's had as the first African American ADA Commandant and some key things to learn from Black History Month.



Join us and listen to our conversation about ADA! First to Fire!