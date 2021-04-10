Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 58. Unconscious Bias with Colonel Jerime Reid - Part 1

    10.04.2021

    Audio by Capt. Charlton Hedden 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    Montgomery, Alabama is the birthplace of modern air power and the civil rights movement. In this interview with Colonel Jerime Reid, we discuss the intersection of those two things as we explore the recent research showing racial disparity in military justice actions with the U.S. Air Force.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 11:22
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    JAG
    Diversity
    Military Justice
    Air Force
    Race
    Inclusion

