Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 58. Unconscious Bias with Colonel Jerime Reid - Part 1

Montgomery, Alabama is the birthplace of modern air power and the civil rights movement. In this interview with Colonel Jerime Reid, we discuss the intersection of those two things as we explore the recent research showing racial disparity in military justice actions with the U.S. Air Force.