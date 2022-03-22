Tech. Sgt. Mianicole Grosshart, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electronic warfare NCO in charge, Staff Sgt. Victoria Parker, 2AMXS communication navigation mission system craftsman, Senior Airman Jarquayla Doss, 2AMXS electronic countermeasures journeyman, Airman 1st Class Emily Elam, 2AMXS crew chief, talk about women working within the maintenance career field.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 15:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68775
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108878690.mp3
|Length:
|00:48:27
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Between 2 BUFFs: Episode 11, by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS
