Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Between 2 BUFFs: Episode 11

    Between 2 BUFFs: Episode 11

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Mianicole Grosshart, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electronic warfare NCO in charge, Staff Sgt. Victoria Parker, 2AMXS communication navigation mission system craftsman, Senior Airman Jarquayla Doss, 2AMXS electronic countermeasures journeyman, Airman 1st Class Emily Elam, 2AMXS crew chief, talk about women working within the maintenance career field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 15:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68775
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108878690.mp3
    Length: 00:48:27
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Between 2 BUFFs: Episode 11, by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Barksdale AFB
    Maintenance
    2BW
    Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT