A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Angelina Sara reminding servicemembers, their families, and SOFA-sponsored personnel to always wear a "facehugger," or facemask, when travelling off-base throughout Japan. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni (or the why of the event you are promoting). (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2022 20:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68769
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108877916.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Spots
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
This work, Don't Forget Your Facehugger Radio Spot, by LCpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
