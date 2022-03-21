Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Don't Forget Your Facehugger Radio Spot

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.21.2022

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Angelina Sara reminding servicemembers, their families, and SOFA-sponsored personnel to always wear a "facehugger," or facemask, when travelling off-base throughout Japan. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni (or the why of the event you are promoting). (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 20:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68769
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108877916.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Genre Spots
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    afn iwakuni
    radio spot
    power 1575
    facemask
    facehugger

