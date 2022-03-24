OSI Today 14

In this episode we learn about the OSI Cold Case Program from Mr. John Fine, Chief of the OSI Cold Case Team.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 11:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68765
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108876437.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:48
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
