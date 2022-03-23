Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nation Doctors Day - Korea News Update

    Nation Doctors Day - Korea News Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.23.2022

    Audio by Sgt. Julius Harris 

    AFN Humphreys

    2nd Infantry Division's, LTC Boudreau & SGM Garcia, stopped by the AFN Humphreys studio to give an in-depth interview on how being a doctor within the Army has drastically changed and evolved within their military career. As National Doctor's Day approaches they encouraged future doctors to look into this fulfilling Military Occupational Specialty.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 20:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68759
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108875687.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nation Doctors Day - Korea News Update, by SGT Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    Medicine
    AFN Humphreys
    National Doctors Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT