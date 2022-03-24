Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: March 24, 2022

    JAPAN

    03.23.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Air Force engineers from the 18th Civil Engineer Group worked shoulder-to-shoulder with their counterparts in the Philippine Air Force to build a multipurpose classroom for a local elementary school, the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force conducted the first ever operational Air-to-Air refueling between a U.S. Navy P-8A and a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A, and an all-female crew from the 909th Refueling Squadron and the 718th Aircraft Maintenance squadron flew from Kadena Air Base, Japan to McConnel Air Force Base in Kansas with the hope of inspiring a local girl scouts’ troop

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 22:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Japan
    Australia
    Philippines
    IndoPacific
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    Balikatan22

