Pacific Pulse: March 24, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Air Force engineers from the 18th Civil Engineer Group worked shoulder-to-shoulder with their counterparts in the Philippine Air Force to build a multipurpose classroom for a local elementary school, the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force conducted the first ever operational Air-to-Air refueling between a U.S. Navy P-8A and a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A, and an all-female crew from the 909th Refueling Squadron and the 718th Aircraft Maintenance squadron flew from Kadena Air Base, Japan to McConnel Air Force Base in Kansas with the hope of inspiring a local girl scouts’ troop