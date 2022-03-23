Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle Talks USACE Command Partner Philosophy

    Inside the Castle Talks USACE Command Partner Philosophy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode we learn about the USACE Command Partner Philosophy and the development a USACE Construction Partnering Playbook with Darrick Godfrey, Senior Construction Engineer at USACE Headquarters and Sheryl Gatz, Military Programs Strategic Planner at USACE Headquarters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 10:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68750
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108874389.mp3
    Length: 00:29:56
    Album Inside the Castle: Season 2
    Track # 17
    Disc # 2
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 24

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Talks USACE Command Partner Philosophy, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnering
    Inside the Castle
    Military Programs
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT