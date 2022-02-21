Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JAG Talk - Episode 47: From the Desk of the CMC

    JAG Talk - Episode 47: From the Desk of the CMC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Audio by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    In celebration of the Legalman Rating's 50th anniversary, LN1 Anderson talked with LNCM Brook Larkins and LNCM (ret) Jondell Ritchie.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 11:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68740
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108870324.mp3
    Length: 00:53:11
    Genre Interview
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JAG Talk - Episode 47: From the Desk of the CMC, by Natalie Morehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    law
    legal
    Navy
    legalman
    LN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT