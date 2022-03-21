Pacific Pulse: March 21, 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68712" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse, , The Air Defenders of the E-3 Air Defense Battery used the newly developed Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, THAAD, anti-ballistic missile defense system, the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a change of homeport from Groton, Connecticut, and the Alaska Army National Guard 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment rescued two injured people, one skier and one snowmachiner, in separate incidents at Hatcher Pass.