    Pacific Pulse: March 21, 2022

    Pacific Pulse: March 21, 2022

    JAPAN

    03.21.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, , The Air Defenders of the E-3 Air Defense Battery used the newly developed Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, THAAD, anti-ballistic missile defense system, the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a change of homeport from Groton, Connecticut, and the Alaska Army National Guard 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment rescued two injured people, one skier and one snowmachiner, in separate incidents at Hatcher Pass.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 01:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68712
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108869517.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    by PO2 Jack Aistrup

    Alaska
    Guam
    Rescue
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Aviation
    USS Minnesota

