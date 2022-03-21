On this Pacific Pulse, , The Air Defenders of the E-3 Air Defense Battery used the newly developed Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, THAAD, anti-ballistic missile defense system, the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a change of homeport from Groton, Connecticut, and the Alaska Army National Guard 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment rescued two injured people, one skier and one snowmachiner, in separate incidents at Hatcher Pass.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 01:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68712
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108869517.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: March 21, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT