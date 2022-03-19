In Episode 38, Chris and Matt talk to Chief David Rhodes, a retired Atlanta Battalion Chief, and the Chief Elder for Georgia Smoke Divers Program. Chief Rhodes answers questions on common leadership dilemmas and covers many experiences he had throughout his 30 year career.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 22:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68711
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108868935.mp3
|Length:
|01:11:33
|Artist
|Matt Wilson & Chris Bauchle
|Album
|The FireDawg Podcast
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 38 - Leadership Dilemmas - Chief David Rhodes, by SMSgt Christopher Bauchle, MSgt Benjamin Perry and MSgt Matthew Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT