    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, Jenny sits down with Capt. Chelsea Kay to discuss suicide prevention, her personal experience, and why suicide prevention training is so important. If you are struggling or know someone who is, you are never alone. Reach out to a battle buddy, a commander or give the National Suicide Prevention hotline a call at 1-800-273-TALK. Take a listen to this week's podcast to hear Capt. Kay's powerful story. Now available on Google Podcasts, iTunes and Spotify.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 08:27
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Suicide Prevention
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

