The Marne Report

On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, Jenny sits down with Capt. Chelsea Kay to discuss suicide prevention, her personal experience, and why suicide prevention training is so important. If you are struggling or know someone who is, you are never alone. Reach out to a battle buddy, a commander or give the National Suicide Prevention hotline a call at 1-800-273-TALK. Take a listen to this week's podcast to hear Capt. Kay's powerful story. Now available on Google Podcasts, iTunes and Spotify.