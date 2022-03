Marine Minute: Meet Your DMO (Audio Version)

I’M LANCE CORPORAL ONEG PLISNER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE. A PERMANENT CHANGE OF STATION OR MOVE CAN BE OVERWHELMING BUT THE MARINES AT YOURDISTRIBUTION MANAGEMENT OFFICE ARE THERE TO HELP. AS SOON AS YOU GET YOUR ORDERS IT’S IMPORTANT TO HEAD TO YOUR LOCAL D-M-O AND SPEAK TO A COUNSELOR TO GET THEPROCESS STARTED. CPL. RICHARD GRAINGER(GRAIN-JER) IS A D-M-O CLERKAND SAYS THAT GETTING THAT BRIEFING IS OF THE UTMOST IMPORTANCE. “OUR JOB IS TO HELP YOUR TRANSPORTATION PROCESS GO SMOOTHLY WITH PROVIDING SUPPORT IN SETTING UP YOUR SHIPMENTS, PRETTY MUCH COUNSELING YOU ON YOUR ENTITLEMENTS, LETTING YOU KNOW WHAT YOU CAN AND CANNOT DO AS PART OF YOUR P-C-S.” IF YOU’RE TRAVELING WITH PETS, IT’S IMPORTANT TO SET UP YOUR MOVE EARLYBECAUSE PET SPACES CAN BE LIMITED. “I RECOMMEND GETTING IN AS SOON AS YOU GET YOUR ORDERS TO SET UP THEIR FLIGHTS.” WHEN TRAVELING WITH FAMILY,MAKE SURE THEY’RE ON YOUR ORDERS AND IN YOUR M-O-L ACCOUNT SO THEIR FLIGHTS CAN BE BOOKED. THE TYPE OF PASSPORT YOU TRAVEL WITH, EITHER GOVERNMENT OR CIVILIAN,MIGHT AFFECT THEPROCESS SLIGHTLY, BUT YOUR LOCAL D-M-OWILL STILL BE ABLE TO GET YOU WHERE YOU NEED TO GO.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES GO TO MILITARYONESOURCE.MIL AND READ THE LATEST PEAK MOVING SEASON MARADMIN. THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.