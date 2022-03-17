Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 95

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 95

    KS, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This episode highlights the Mass Transportation Benefit Program available to those employees who want to form a van pool. The Department of Transportation will subsidize up to $280 dollars per participant based on distance and actual cost of the commute.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 17:36
    Location: KS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 95, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Vanpool #MassTransBenefit

