Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Balance Podcast: Financial Readiness

    The Balance Podcast: Financial Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    111th Attack Wing

    Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, sits down with Keith Donnell, a personal financial advisor who provides free financial advice to members of the 111th ATKW, to discuss financial readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 07:40
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 68698
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108865449.mp3
    Length: 00:23:57
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Balance Podcast: Financial Readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Resilience
    111th Attack Wing
    Tony Repic
    The Balance Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT