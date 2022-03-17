Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, sits down with Keith Donnell, a personal financial advisor who provides free financial advice to members of the 111th ATKW, to discuss financial readiness.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 07:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|68698
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108865449.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:57
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, The Balance Podcast: Financial Readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT