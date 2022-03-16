1st Lt. Daniel Logan, the tax center officer in charge of the Camp Humphreys Tax Center, gives advice in regard to the upcoming tax season on a show hosted by the Armed Forces Network. During the regular tax-filing season, the Tax Center is available to assist eligible personnel with preparing and filing Federal and State tax returns for the current tax year.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 22:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68692
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108864030.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:07
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Wednesday: Tax Season, by PFC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT