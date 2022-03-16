Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Wednesday: Tax Season

    Warrior Wednesday: Tax Season

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2022

    Audio by Pfc. Kade Bowers 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    1st Lt. Daniel Logan, the tax center officer in charge of the Camp Humphreys Tax Center, gives advice in regard to the upcoming tax season on a show hosted by the Armed Forces Network. During the regular tax-filing season, the Tax Center is available to assist eligible personnel with preparing and filing Federal and State tax returns for the current tax year.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 22:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68692
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108864030.mp3
    Length: 00:06:07
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Wednesday: Tax Season, by PFC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Army
    2ID
    Tax Season

