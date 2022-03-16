Warrior Wednesday: Tax Season

1st Lt. Daniel Logan, the tax center officer in charge of the Camp Humphreys Tax Center, gives advice in regard to the upcoming tax season on a show hosted by the Armed Forces Network. During the regular tax-filing season, the Tax Center is available to assist eligible personnel with preparing and filing Federal and State tax returns for the current tax year.