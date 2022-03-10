Today's Story: Water From Thin Air.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 08:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68656
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108852300.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|Defense Media Activity - Air Force
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|14
This work, Air Force Radio News 10 March 2022, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT