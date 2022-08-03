Press Secretary Jen Psaki Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route to Fort Worth, Texas
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 15:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68644
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108849167.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:58
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Press Secretary Jen Psaki Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route to Fort Worth, Texas, by Stephanie Beverly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT