2022 Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 Radio Promo 15 Second (1)

15 second audio spot promoting Tampa Bay AirFest 2022. Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 is scheduled to take place March 26-27 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.



COME ON OUT FOR TAMPA BAY AIRFEST AT MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE MARCH 26TH AND 27TH. GATES OPEN AT EIGHT A.M. PARKING AND ENTRY ARE FREE. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT TAMPA BAY AIRFEST.COM. WE’LL SEE YOU THERE!