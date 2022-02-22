This Tangents podcast episode for Engineers Week features Joe Gabriel, DVNPT CHENG. Gabriel talks about his career and what's important for warfare center engineering. He's a great guy to talk to and his perspective is a good reminder of the value of Navy engineering. Gabriel is interviewed by Susan Farley, MRC in support of the NUWC Division Newport's Public Affairs office. Recorded at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Feb. 22, 2022. Official Navy Podcast Recording by John Vannucci.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 09:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68630
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108848252.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:17
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|RI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, Tangents - Joe Gabriel, by Susan Farley and SSgt John Vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT