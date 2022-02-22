Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tangents - Joe Gabriel

    RI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Audio by Susan Farley and Staff Sgt. John Vannucci

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    This Tangents podcast episode for Engineers Week features Joe Gabriel, DVNPT CHENG. Gabriel talks about his career and what's important for warfare center engineering. He's a great guy to talk to and his perspective is a good reminder of the value of Navy engineering. Gabriel is interviewed by Susan Farley, MRC in support of the NUWC Division Newport's Public Affairs office. Recorded at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Feb. 22, 2022. Official Navy Podcast Recording by John Vannucci.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 09:56
