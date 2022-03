Marine Minute: AFCEA

I’M LANCE CORPORAL GARRETT GILLESPIE WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE. SENIOR LEADERS FROM ACROSS THE MARINE CORPSPARTICIPATED IN AFCEA(AFF-SEE-UH)WEST, AN ANNUAL NAVAL CONFERENCE AND EXPOSITION. OVER THE COURSE OF THREE DAYS, THEY DISCUSSED THE CORPS’ FUTURE CHALLENGESAND OPPORTUNITIES.THE COMMANDANT OF THE MARINE COPRS, GENERAL DAVID BERGER,SPOKE EXTENSIVELY ABOUTTHEIMPORTANCE OF ONGOING MODERNIZATION EFFORTS IN ALIGNMENT WITH FORCE DESIGN 2030. THESE EFFORTS INCLUDE THE MARINE CORPS’ PURSUIT OF NEW CAPABILITIES THAT ENSURE THE CORPS REMAINS THE NATION’S PREMIER EXPEDITIONARY FORCE.IN PARTICULAR, HEEMPHASIZED THE IMPORTANCE OF EXPANDING THE NAVY’S FLEET OF AMPHIBIOUS WARSHIPS, WHICH AREA KEY COMPONENT OFTHE MARINE CORPS’ EXPEDITIONARY CAPABILITIES. IN ALL, THE MARINE CORPS REQUIRES A TOTAL OF 31 AMPHIBIOUS WARFARE SHIPS AND 35 LIGHT AMPHIBIOUS WARSHIPS TO EFFECTIVELY EXECUTE THEIR MISSIONS.IN ADDITION TOEQUIPPING MARINES, GENERAL BERGER ALSO PLACED A SIGNIFICANT EMPHASIS ON THE MEN AND WOMEN OF THE MARINE CORPS, SAYING “WE HAVE PHENOMENAL AIRCRAFT, WE HAVE GREAT SHIPS, WE HAVE THE BEST OF THE BEST. NONE OF THAT IS AS IMPORTANT AS THE PEOPLE. THE PEOPLE ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT PART, HANDS DOWN. THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.