In this new series, The FireDawg Podcast crew discusses topics on their mind in more of a free-flow discussion format. This episode is focused on timing, opportunity, and preparation.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 20:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68626
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108847735.mp3
|Length:
|01:14:39
|Artist
|Matt Wilson & Ben Perry
|Album
|The FireDawg Podcast
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|27
This work, The FireDawg Podcast: Table Talk - Ep 1 - Timing, Opportunity, & Preparation, by MSgt Benjamin Perry and MSgt Matthew Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT