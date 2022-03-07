Pacific Pulse: March 7, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Army Pacific and the Philippine Army kick off Exercise Salaknib 2022, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and embarked Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit supported the at-sea phase of Cobra Gold 2022, and units and personnel from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) conclude Bilateral Advanced Warfare Training in Yokosuka.