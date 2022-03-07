On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Army Pacific and the Philippine Army kick off Exercise Salaknib 2022, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and embarked Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit supported the at-sea phase of Cobra Gold 2022, and units and personnel from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) conclude Bilateral Advanced Warfare Training in Yokosuka.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 18:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68625
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108847643.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: March 7, 2022, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT