    Pacific Pulse: March 7, 2022

    JAPAN

    03.07.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Army Pacific and the Philippine Army kick off Exercise Salaknib 2022, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and embarked Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit supported the at-sea phase of Cobra Gold 2022, and units and personnel from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) conclude Bilateral Advanced Warfare Training in Yokosuka.

