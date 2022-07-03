In this episode of the Belvoir In The Know Podcast, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Command Team discuss the importance of mental health and available resources with our special guests, Dr. (LTC) Peter Armanas, Director for Behavioral Health at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, and Chaplain (CAPT) Dwight Horn, Pastoral Care Department Chief at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.
If you or a loved one is need of support, please contact the resources available on the Fort Belvoir Support Services Quick Reference Card: https://home.army.mil/belvoir/application/files/4816/3700/3488/Fort_Belvoir_Support_Services_Quick_Reference_Card.jpg
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 14:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68622
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108847101.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:22
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|3
This work, Belvoir In The Know - Episode 18, by Eliza Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT