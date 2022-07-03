Belvoir In The Know - Episode 18

In this episode of the Belvoir In The Know Podcast, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Command Team discuss the importance of mental health and available resources with our special guests, Dr. (LTC) Peter Armanas, Director for Behavioral Health at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, and Chaplain (CAPT) Dwight Horn, Pastoral Care Department Chief at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.



If you or a loved one is need of support, please contact the resources available on the Fort Belvoir Support Services Quick Reference Card: https://home.army.mil/belvoir/application/files/4816/3700/3488/Fort_Belvoir_Support_Services_Quick_Reference_Card.jpg