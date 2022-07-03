Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belvoir In The Know - Episode 18

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Audio by Eliza Cantrell 

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    In this episode of the Belvoir In The Know Podcast, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Command Team discuss the importance of mental health and available resources with our special guests, Dr. (LTC) Peter Armanas, Director for Behavioral Health at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, and Chaplain (CAPT) Dwight Horn, Pastoral Care Department Chief at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

    If you or a loved one is need of support, please contact the resources available on the Fort Belvoir Support Services Quick Reference Card: https://home.army.mil/belvoir/application/files/4816/3700/3488/Fort_Belvoir_Support_Services_Quick_Reference_Card.jpg

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 14:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:13:22
