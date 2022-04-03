Relocating to a new home is chaos sometimes. Helping cut through the flurry of information is the Fort Riley Relocation Office staff. Also, a PCS summit is coming to the installation March 10.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 14:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68617
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108843092.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 103 Relocations and the PCS Summit, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT