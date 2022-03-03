Mississippi Valley Division Podcasts- In the Valley Tribal Discussion

The "In the Valley Tribal Discussion" moderated by Major General Diana Holland features a discussion between Ms. Michelle Larson, MVP Hydraulic Engineer, Mr. Mark Gilfillan, TNTCX Senior Tribal Liaison/Project Manager and Dr. Simone Whitecloud, ERDC Research Ecologist. The discussion focuses on the rich history, each persons perspective and future hopes for partnerships with Native Americans and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.