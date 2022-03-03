Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mississippi Valley Division Podcasts- In the Valley Tribal Discussion

    Mississippi Valley Division Podcasts- In the Valley Tribal Discussion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Audio by Janet Meredith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    The "In the Valley Tribal Discussion" moderated by Major General Diana Holland features a discussion between Ms. Michelle Larson, MVP Hydraulic Engineer, Mr. Mark Gilfillan, TNTCX Senior Tribal Liaison/Project Manager and Dr. Simone Whitecloud, ERDC Research Ecologist. The discussion focuses on the rich history, each persons perspective and future hopes for partnerships with Native Americans and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 11:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68615
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108842958.mp3
    Length: 01:12:07
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi Valley Division Podcasts- In the Valley Tribal Discussion, by Janet Meredith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Native American U S Army Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT