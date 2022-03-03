The "In the Valley Tribal Discussion" moderated by Major General Diana Holland features a discussion between Ms. Michelle Larson, MVP Hydraulic Engineer, Mr. Mark Gilfillan, TNTCX Senior Tribal Liaison/Project Manager and Dr. Simone Whitecloud, ERDC Research Ecologist. The discussion focuses on the rich history, each persons perspective and future hopes for partnerships with Native Americans and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 11:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68615
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108842958.mp3
|Length:
|01:12:07
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Mississippi Valley Division Podcasts- In the Valley Tribal Discussion, by Janet Meredith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT