Roll Call - Episode #41

The latest Roll Call episode looks at Black History Month with reflections from Capt. Doria Holland, Chief Master Sgt. Kendrick Henry and Staff Sgt. Tawan Williams.

A boomer selection board is coming up and a Pain-Free Running clinic starting this month. All that and more in this episode of the Roll Call podcast.

https://www.blackhistorymonth.gov/about/

https://www.militaryonesource.mil/.../miltax-military.../...

Pain-Free Running Clinic registration:

heather.l.braundmeier.civ@mail.mil

linktr.ee/126arw