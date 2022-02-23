Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Roll Call - Episode #41

    Roll Call - Episode #41

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    The latest Roll Call episode looks at Black History Month with reflections from Capt. Doria Holland, Chief Master Sgt. Kendrick Henry and Staff Sgt. Tawan Williams.
    A boomer selection board is coming up and a Pain-Free Running clinic starting this month. All that and more in this episode of the Roll Call podcast.
    https://www.blackhistorymonth.gov/about/
    https://www.militaryonesource.mil/.../miltax-military.../...
    Pain-Free Running Clinic registration:
    heather.l.braundmeier.civ@mail.mil
    linktr.ee/126arw

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 14:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68587
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108834345.mp3
    Length: 00:30:51
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #41, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    126ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT