At Altitude - Lt. Gen. James Slife / AFSOC

Sgts. Janiqua Robinson and Sara Voigt interview AFSOC commander and special operations lifer Lt. Gen. James Slife to discuss new technologies, capabilities and priorities as the United States shifts focus from decades of conflict in Afghanistan, Iraq and the War on Terror to countering peer adversaries; Russia and China.