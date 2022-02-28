Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    At Altitude - Lt. Gen. James Slife / AFSOC

    At Altitude - Lt. Gen. James Slife / AFSOC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Audio by Joseph Eddins, Staff Sgt. Janiqua Robinson and Staff Sgt. Sara Voigt

    Airman Magazine   

    Sgts. Janiqua Robinson and Sara Voigt interview AFSOC commander and special operations lifer Lt. Gen. James Slife to discuss new technologies, capabilities and priorities as the United States shifts focus from decades of conflict in Afghanistan, Iraq and the War on Terror to countering peer adversaries; Russia and China.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 09:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68584
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108833993.mp3
    Length: 00:53:12
    Artist Airman Magazine
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, At Altitude - Lt. Gen. James Slife / AFSOC, by Joseph Eddins, SSgt Janiqua Robinson and SSgt Sara Voigt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Operations
    China
    Russia
    Airman Magazine
    AFSOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT