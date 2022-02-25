Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Report

    Marne Report

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    In this week's edition of The Marne Report the Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Lt. Col. Stephan Bolton sits down with representatives from the Army Housing Office and Balfour Beatty Communities to discuss Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Housing.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 14:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68571
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108831351.mp3
    Length: 00:34:52
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Balfour Beatty Communities
    Army Housing
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

