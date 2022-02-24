Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Drop - Episode 8 2021 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    The Drop - Episode 8 2021 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Each year, the 130th Airlift Wing recognizes its most outstanding members in four categories. 2021 marks the second year the Outstanding Airman of the Year program has operated under the wing instruction that focuses on recognizing members achievement over the function of the nomination process. In this episode, we are joined by Command Chief Master Sgt. Kevan Williams to talk about the program and introduce this years winners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 15:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68562
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108829481.mp3
    Length: 00:33:00
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Drop - Episode 8 2021 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WVNG
    130th AW
    The Drop Ep.8
    AOY2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT