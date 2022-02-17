Fort McCoy chaplain discusses MLK Jr.'s Letter from Birmingham Jail during BHM observance, Part II

Chaplain (Maj.) Robert Rand, Fort McCoy Garrison chaplain, talks to attendees of the 2022 Black History Month observance Feb. 17, 2022, about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Letter from Birmingham Jail in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. In this second audio clip, Rand also shares personal experiences and memories. As the events of the Birmingham Campaign intensified on the city's streets, Martin Luther King, Jr., composed a letter on Aug. 1, 1963, from his prison cell in Birmingham in response to local religious leaders criticisms of the campaign. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 17:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68557
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108827887.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
