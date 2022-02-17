Fort McCoy chaplain discusses MLK Jr.'s Letter from Birmingham Jail during BHM observance, Part II

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68557" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Chaplain (Maj.) Robert Rand, Fort McCoy Garrison chaplain, talks to attendees of the 2022 Black History Month observance Feb. 17, 2022, about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Letter from Birmingham Jail in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. In this second audio clip, Rand also shares personal experiences and memories. As the events of the Birmingham Campaign intensified on the city's streets, Martin Luther King, Jr., composed a letter on Aug. 1, 1963, from his prison cell in Birmingham in response to local religious leaders criticisms of the campaign. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)