    Fort McCoy chaplain discusses MLK Jr.'s Letter from Birmingham Jail during BHM observance, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Chaplain (Maj.) Robert Rand, Fort McCoy Garrison chaplain, talks to attendees of the 2022 Black History Month observance Feb. 17, 2022, about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Letter from Birmingham Jail in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. In this first audio clip, Rand also shares personal experiences and memories. As the events of the Birmingham Campaign intensified on the city's streets, Martin Luther King, Jr., composed a letter on Aug. 1, 1963, from his prison cell in Birmingham in response to local religious leaders criticisms of the campaign. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 16:33
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Black History Month
    Fort McCoy

