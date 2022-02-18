Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Episode 15 - GMD Missile Defense Operations Team

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground podcast - Episode 15 - U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's Ronald "Beetle" Bailey goes back to his roots as a ground-based missile defense officer when he speaks with several Colorado Army National Guard Soldiers and long-time friends from the 100th Missile Defense Brigade - Operations Team to learn how they ensure readiness of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense crew members charged with defending the U.S. homeland against intercontinental ballistic missile attack 24/7/365 in support of U.S. Northern Command. They’ll discuss the team’s primary and secondary missions, how missile crews are evaluated, the level of expertise required to be an MD OPS team member, and why what they do as evaluators matters in defense of the nation. Released February 18, 2022. Produced by Ronald Bailey.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 14:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68538
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108822397.mp3
    Length: 00:20:05
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: FORT GREELY, AK, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Hometown: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The High Ground - Episode 15 - GMD Missile Defense Operations Team, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Missile
    Podcast
    Space
    Army
    100th MPAD
    space and missile defense command
    SMDC
    100th Missile Defense Brigade
    The High Ground

