The High Ground - Episode 15 - GMD Missile Defense Operations Team

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68538" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The High Ground podcast - Episode 15 - U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's Ronald "Beetle" Bailey goes back to his roots as a ground-based missile defense officer when he speaks with several Colorado Army National Guard Soldiers and long-time friends from the 100th Missile Defense Brigade - Operations Team to learn how they ensure readiness of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense crew members charged with defending the U.S. homeland against intercontinental ballistic missile attack 24/7/365 in support of U.S. Northern Command. They’ll discuss the team’s primary and secondary missions, how missile crews are evaluated, the level of expertise required to be an MD OPS team member, and why what they do as evaluators matters in defense of the nation. Released February 18, 2022. Produced by Ronald Bailey.