The High Ground podcast - Episode 15 - U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's Ronald "Beetle" Bailey goes back to his roots as a ground-based missile defense officer when he speaks with several Colorado Army National Guard Soldiers and long-time friends from the 100th Missile Defense Brigade - Operations Team to learn how they ensure readiness of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense crew members charged with defending the U.S. homeland against intercontinental ballistic missile attack 24/7/365 in support of U.S. Northern Command. They’ll discuss the team’s primary and secondary missions, how missile crews are evaluated, the level of expertise required to be an MD OPS team member, and why what they do as evaluators matters in defense of the nation. Released February 18, 2022. Produced by Ronald Bailey.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 14:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68538
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108822397.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:05
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT GREELY, AK, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Hometown:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Hometown:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|33
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|21
This work, The High Ground - Episode 15 - GMD Missile Defense Operations Team, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT