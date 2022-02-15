Interview: Rear ADM Jeffrey S. Spivey on Cutlass Express 2022

MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 15, 2022) In an interview Rear Adm. Jeff Spivey, U.S Sixth Fleet, Director, Maritime Partnership Program, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/Sixth Fleet, explains the importance of Cutlass Express 2022. Cutlass Express is a multinational maritime exercise sponsored by US Africa Command that assesses and improves combined maritime law enforcement capacity, promotes national and regional security in East Africa, and increases interoperability between the U.S., African nations, and international partners.
