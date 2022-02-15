Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: Rear ADM Jeffrey S. Spivey on Cutlass Express 2022

    BAHRAIN

    02.15.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Byrne 

    AFN Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 15, 2022) In an interview Rear Adm. Jeff Spivey, U.S Sixth Fleet, Director, Maritime Partnership Program, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/Sixth Fleet, explains the importance of Cutlass Express 2022. Cutlass Express is a multinational maritime exercise sponsored by US Africa Command that assesses and improves combined maritime law enforcement capacity, promotes national and regional security in East Africa, and increases interoperability between the U.S., African nations, and international partners.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 08:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2022
    Location: BH
    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    US Naval Forces Central Command
    5th Fleet
    Cutlass Express
    IMX22

