Positive Rotation, refueling your mind, is looking at the second habit of beginning with the end in mind. Director of Psychological Health Linda Schuh guides us through that on this episode. Each week she takes us through each step of the 7 Habits of Highly Effective Airman.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 10:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68516
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108815445.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:02
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Positive Rotation - Episode 2, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT