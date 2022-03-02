Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Positive Rotation - Episode 2

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Positive Rotation, refueling your mind, is looking at the second habit of beginning with the end in mind. Director of Psychological Health Linda Schuh guides us through that on this episode. Each week she takes us through each step of the 7 Habits of Highly Effective Airman.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 10:15
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    This work, Positive Rotation - Episode 2, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mental Health
    126 ARW
    Helping Agencies
    Linda Schuh

